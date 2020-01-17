Sign up
Photo 1067
A white frost
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1154
photos
192
followers
163
following
292% complete
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th January 2020 10:05am
winter
frost
clore-up
JackieR
ace
Looks like diamonds, do you use a proper macro lens??
January 18th, 2020
haskar
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yes, I use a lens with a macro function (OLYMPUS M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm 1: 2.8 Macro lens). It was very gray and windy morning and yet the auto function caught the focus.
January 18th, 2020
