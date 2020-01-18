Sign up
Photo 1068
In the night
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
night
b&w
shadow
city
nik
Mariana Visser
very interesting photo. Love the shadows, textures and your processing
January 19th, 2020
