Sunday work by haskar
Sunday work

Observed during the Sunday walk. It is the construction of a new chimney at the local CHP plant.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

haskar

Maggiemae ace
That's a huge chimney! Sure its not nuclear? Love the light and mono colour here!
January 20th, 2020  
