Hidden in the shadows by haskar
Photo 1196

Hidden in the shadows

Spotted in the park. I liked their shape and how the white villi caught very weak light.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Corinne
I’ve never seen this plant before , very photogenic: she knows how to catch the light ;)
July 22nd, 2020  
Graeme Stevens
superb, great focus and DOF
July 22nd, 2020  
