Photo 1196
Hidden in the shadows
Spotted in the park. I liked their shape and how the white villi caught very weak light.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1382
photos
215
followers
180
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st July 2020 7:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
plant
,
close-up
,
shape
Corinne
ace
I’ve never seen this plant before , very photogenic: she knows how to catch the light ;)
July 22nd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb, great focus and DOF
July 22nd, 2020
