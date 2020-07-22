Previous
Good night by haskar
Photo 1197

Good night

The moon chases the sun. It will be a dark night in a moment.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

haskar

Issi Bannerman
How lovely.
July 23rd, 2020  
Babs
Gorgeous silhouette fav.
July 23rd, 2020  
Helen Jane
that new moon looks great in the remains of the day light.
July 23rd, 2020  
