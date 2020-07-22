Sign up
Photo 1197
Good night
The moon chases the sun. It will be a dark night in a moment.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1383
photos
215
followers
180
following
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd July 2020 9:35pm
Tags
moon
,
city
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely.
July 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous silhouette fav.
July 23rd, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
that new moon looks great in the remains of the day light.
July 23rd, 2020
