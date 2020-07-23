Sign up
Photo 1198
Waiting for tourists
Warsaw, Plac Zamkowy - carriages are waiting for tourists. Perhaps I would have missed it, but the horse's coat color caught my attention.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
23rd July 2020 4:47pm
Tags
horse
,
city
,
warsaw
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful horse, and a lovely image.
July 24th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Goodness me, that horse has unusual markings. Lovely shot. Australia has closed its borders so there's no international travel happening, so no tours for us until the virus quietens down.
July 24th, 2020
