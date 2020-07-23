Previous
Waiting for tourists by haskar
Photo 1198

Waiting for tourists

Warsaw, Plac Zamkowy - carriages are waiting for tourists. Perhaps I would have missed it, but the horse's coat color caught my attention.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman
What a beautiful horse, and a lovely image.
July 24th, 2020  
Marnie
Goodness me, that horse has unusual markings. Lovely shot. Australia has closed its borders so there's no international travel happening, so no tours for us until the virus quietens down.
July 24th, 2020  
