Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1229
Drought effect
These are chestnut leaves. Sick and twisted. There won't be fall colors.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1416
photos
216
followers
183
following
336% complete
View this month »
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
23rd August 2020 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
textures
Lesley
ace
Fabulous detail here
August 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Nice fine focus here . I do feel sorry for this leaf - I feel like this at times!
August 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close