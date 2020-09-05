Sign up
Photo 1240
Snow leopard
Usually hidden somewhere. He is watching rather than being watched. Today he was lying on top of an artificial mountain and he was shouting at the visitors. Maybe he could sense the storm coming.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Taken
5th September 2020 5:29pm
cat
zoo
behavior
Caterina
ace
beautiful portrait. Very strong. Fav
September 5th, 2020
Kathy
ace
A good portrait of this angy animal.
September 5th, 2020
Jean
ace
wow, those teeth! Wouldn't want to get in his way. Fabulous shot of him!
September 5th, 2020
