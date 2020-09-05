Previous
Next
Snow leopard by haskar
Photo 1240

Snow leopard

Usually hidden somewhere. He is watching rather than being watched. Today he was lying on top of an artificial mountain and he was shouting at the visitors. Maybe he could sense the storm coming.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Caterina ace
beautiful portrait. Very strong. Fav
September 5th, 2020  
Kathy ace
A good portrait of this angy animal.
September 5th, 2020  
Jean ace
wow, those teeth! Wouldn't want to get in his way. Fabulous shot of him!
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise