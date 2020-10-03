Sign up
Somewhere in the clearing
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1457
photos
219
followers
186
following
347% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
close-up
,
seasons
,
fungi
Jean
ace
stunning! beautifully processed. just glows on black!
October 3rd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding image, light
October 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome! I love the softness.
October 3rd, 2020
Frances Claydon
ace
Lovely soft focus
October 3rd, 2020
