Photo 1269
The most beautiful hotel in town
Warshaw / Poland
Opposite each other are two historic hotels: Bristol and Europejski. Of course they compete which is better. This is the reflection of the Hotel Europejski in the mirror of the Bristol Hotel.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
window
,
reflections
,
building
Kathy
ace
Now that's quite a sight. Well done.
October 4th, 2020
