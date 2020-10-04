Previous
The most beautiful hotel in town by haskar
Photo 1269

The most beautiful hotel in town

Warshaw / Poland
Opposite each other are two historic hotels: Bristol and Europejski. Of course they compete which is better. This is the reflection of the Hotel Europejski in the mirror of the Bristol Hotel.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Kathy ace
Now that's quite a sight. Well done.
October 4th, 2020  
