Previous
Next
Black and whites by haskar
Photo 1349

Black and whites

Homing pigeon for the whole herd, one was black.
I am sorry for my absence but my son has just arrived. Instead of being happy, I got migraines. But it's okay now.
I wish you a peaceful and healthy Christmas.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
Ah, so your son is a homing pigeon as well???? Glad the migraines are done. Enjoy the holiday...and, of course, what a good photo image.
December 25th, 2020  
Taffy ace
So well spotted! Happy holidays!
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise