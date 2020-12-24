Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1349
Black and whites
Homing pigeon for the whole herd, one was black.
I am sorry for my absence but my son has just arrived. Instead of being happy, I got migraines. But it's okay now.
I wish you a peaceful and healthy Christmas.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th December 2020 12:44pm
Tags
colour
,
dof
,
pigeon
Granagringa
ace
Ah, so your son is a homing pigeon as well???? Glad the migraines are done. Enjoy the holiday...and, of course, what a good photo image.
December 25th, 2020
Taffy
ace
So well spotted! Happy holidays!
December 25th, 2020
