Fun with the bottle by haskar
Fun with the bottle

Today is home day. I liked the shapes and lines of this bottle...and those shadows.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Humphrey Hippo ace
It is a very pleasing shape. Would be interesting to draw as well.
January 26th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and detail
January 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice closeup with details of the glass!
January 26th, 2021  
Geeralda...
Very nice light and background.
January 26th, 2021  
Dianne
Such elegance and simplicity makes this a lovely image.
January 26th, 2021  
Catherine P
such a great idea
January 26th, 2021  
