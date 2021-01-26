Sign up
Photo 1381
Fun with the bottle
Today is home day. I liked the shapes and lines of this bottle...and those shadows.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th January 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
bottle
,
shape
,
still-life
Humphrey Hippo
ace
It is a very pleasing shape. Would be interesting to draw as well.
January 26th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice light and detail
January 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice closeup with details of the glass!
January 26th, 2021
Geeralda...
Very nice light and background.
January 26th, 2021
Dianne
Such elegance and simplicity makes this a lovely image.
January 26th, 2021
Catherine P
such a great idea
January 26th, 2021
