Photo 1413
Mirror, mirror ...
Fun for a tough day
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1633
photos
240
followers
206
following
387% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th March 2021 6:42pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
abstract
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is wonderful! Very different.
March 4th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
I adore this, for me it just grabs my attention. Fav.
March 4th, 2021
carol white
ace
Very creative image.Fav😊
March 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks intriguing. Cool shot.
March 4th, 2021
