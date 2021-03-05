Previous
Everything is ready for spring by haskar
Photo 1414

Everything is ready for spring

Nest boxes for birds have appeared in the forest by the river. Winter has temporarily returned to Poland, but everything is waiting for spring.
5th March 2021

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margaret Brown ace
It’s cold here too but hopefully we won’t have to wait long for spring
March 5th, 2021  
