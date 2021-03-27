Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1436
Saturday in the park
Spring is coming very slowly. I am actually looking forward to it. But it's safer when it is delayed. When the trees bloom too early, morning frosts destroy the flowers and they do not bear fruit. Better to wait a bit.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1656
photos
244
followers
211
following
393% complete
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th March 2021 4:23pm
spring
,
park
,
pond
,
willow
JackieR
ace
Beautiful Hannah!
March 27th, 2021
