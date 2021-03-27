Previous
Saturday in the park by haskar
Photo 1436

Saturday in the park

Spring is coming very slowly. I am actually looking forward to it. But it's safer when it is delayed. When the trees bloom too early, morning frosts destroy the flowers and they do not bear fruit. Better to wait a bit.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
393% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful Hannah!
March 27th, 2021  
