Katowice mine.

On Sunday, I went to Katowice for the closing of a photo exhibition in which I was one of the participants. How nice it was to meet other people and spend the whole day with them.

The city of Katowice surprised me a lot. It has always been an industrial dirty city with very polluted air. Now that has changed. Katowice is a beautiful city with lots of greenery. This photo was taken right in the city center. There is a shaft of the Katowice mine now converted into a museum. The building of the new concert hall is visible in the background.