Photo 1533
Under a watchful eye
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
animal
,
zoo
,
swan
Maggiemae
ace
Dear little ones - so dependent on their mother! fav
July 4th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Such a family story, and I like how the one is noticing you and. your camera!
July 4th, 2021
