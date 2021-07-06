Previous
The emperor dragonfly by haskar
The emperor dragonfly

Observed at the pond in the evening. I think it's a female deposing eggs.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
julia ace
Great reflection..
July 7th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful colours.
July 7th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
That looks big!!!
July 7th, 2021  
