Photo 1536
The emperor dragonfly
Observed at the pond in the evening. I think it's a female deposing eggs.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1793
photos
247
followers
216
following
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th July 2021 7:07pm
animal
,
summer
,
pond
,
dragonfly
julia
ace
Great reflection..
July 7th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful colours.
July 7th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
That looks big!!!
July 7th, 2021
