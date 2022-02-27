Previous
Wrestling between winter and spring by haskar
Photo 1760

Wrestling between winter and spring

We had a lovely warm day after a very cold night. I went on a day-long hike in the beech moraine forests. Despite the warmth, there were still signs of winter in the shaded places.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is lovely!
February 28th, 2022  
