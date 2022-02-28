Previous
Spring by haskar
Photo 1760

Spring

Still discreetly, but they popped out. There are a lot of them in the park. It is very difficult to get close because others can be trampled underfoot. Taken from the park alley.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
