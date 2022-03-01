Sign up
Photo 1760
An old stairs
Most of them are old wooden stairs. But the first part has been renovated and tiled. Attention! The new ones are very slippery.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
b&w
stairs
city
architecture
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this - mystical with the sun light flowing in and highlighting the dark wood and staircase ...fav
March 2nd, 2022
