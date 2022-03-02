Previous
Wild dances by haskar
Photo 1761

Wild dances

For a moment the sun adjusted so that it illuminated the drops of water splashing stones. It created beautiful flares. It was just a bit of fun adjusting the exposure time to get them exposed.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image.
March 3rd, 2022  
