Photo 1761
Wild dances
For a moment the sun adjusted so that it illuminated the drops of water splashing stones. It created beautiful flares. It was just a bit of fun adjusting the exposure time to get them exposed.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
light
water
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image.
March 3rd, 2022
