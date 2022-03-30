Sign up
Photo 1789
The young buds
Some trees have already started vegetation, others are waiting. Poland is very cold and a snowstorm is expected tomorrow. Hope it doesn't freeze all the plants.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
spring
,
bug
,
dof
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this - I took a very similar shot the other day as it was a very grey day and the buds looked beautiful against the sky and trees. But yours far superior
March 31st, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
Hope for spring and nice bokeh
March 31st, 2022
