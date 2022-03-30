Previous
The young buds by haskar
Photo 1789

The young buds

Some trees have already started vegetation, others are waiting. Poland is very cold and a snowstorm is expected tomorrow. Hope it doesn't freeze all the plants.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

haskar

Renee Salamon ace
Love this - I took a very similar shot the other day as it was a very grey day and the buds looked beautiful against the sky and trees. But yours far superior
March 31st, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
Hope for spring and nice bokeh
March 31st, 2022  
