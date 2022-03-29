Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1788
The butterbur
It is one of the first plants to bloom in spring. I like its pink color. It is often called "Devil's hat" thanks to its huge leaves which were once often used as sun protection.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2096
photos
250
followers
223
following
489% complete
View this month »
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
29th March 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pink
,
spring
,
close-up
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is quite beautiful!
March 30th, 2022
Wylie
ace
How unusual!
March 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close