The butterbur by haskar
The butterbur

It is one of the first plants to bloom in spring. I like its pink color. It is often called "Devil's hat" thanks to its huge leaves which were once often used as sun protection.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is quite beautiful!
March 30th, 2022  
Wylie ace
How unusual!
March 30th, 2022  
