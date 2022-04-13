Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1803
A seed capsule
Somehow spring cannot come permanently. It seems to be getting warmer, the birds are building their nests, but the plants are not yet developing. This is an empty capsule from last year. I liked its layered structure and spikes.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2114
photos
249
followers
223
following
493% complete
View this month »
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
Latest from all albums
1797
1798
1799
42
1800
1801
1802
1803
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th April 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
close-up
,
texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close