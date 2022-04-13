Previous
A seed capsule by haskar
A seed capsule

Somehow spring cannot come permanently. It seems to be getting warmer, the birds are building their nests, but the plants are not yet developing. This is an empty capsule from last year. I liked its layered structure and spikes.
haskar

