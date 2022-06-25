Previous
Better point of view by haskar
Photo 1863

Better point of view

Taken at a literary meeting. You could sit on the benches, chairs or blankets. But children will always find a better place to observe.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

haskar

bkb in the city
What a fun shot
June 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super candid -
June 26th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great candid
June 26th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Love the kids clambering all over the tree! Great shot!
June 26th, 2022  
