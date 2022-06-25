Sign up
Photo 1863
Better point of view
Taken at a literary meeting. You could sit on the benches, chairs or blankets. But children will always find a better place to observe.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
4
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2178
photos
247
followers
224
following
510% complete
View this month »
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th June 2022 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
people
,
city
,
summer
,
behavior
bkb in the city
What a fun shot
June 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super candid -
June 26th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great candid
June 26th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Love the kids clambering all over the tree! Great shot!
June 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
