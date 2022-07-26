Sign up
Photo 1894
After rain
After two days of horrible stuffiness, it rained in the evening. And the world became friendly and wonderful.
26th July 2022
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
close-up
,
textures
,
colour
,
raindrops
,
fower
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 27th, 2022
Wylie
ace
It is lovely to have the rain wash the air. Your words are very descriptive and its a lovely shot.
July 27th, 2022
