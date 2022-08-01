Make Musik Not War

Today is another anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising (August 1, 1944). It was tragic, it ended with the extermination of the inhabitants and the city. The Nazis fled in panic, and the Soviet army, a few kilometers from Warsaw, kindly stopped the eastern front for six months so that the Nazis could do their destruction. The city that was not supposed to exist was raised from the ruins by ordinary people. There was no mention of an uprising under the Soviet regime. It has been rubberized from history. This anniversary is especially painful in view of today's Soviet actions in Ukraine. I am sending a regular photo of the city instead of huge monuments and appeals. They are for politicians. But ordinary people bear the consequences of their actions.