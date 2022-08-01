Previous
Next
Make Musik Not War by haskar
Photo 1900

Make Musik Not War

Today is another anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising (August 1, 1944). It was tragic, it ended with the extermination of the inhabitants and the city. The Nazis fled in panic, and the Soviet army, a few kilometers from Warsaw, kindly stopped the eastern front for six months so that the Nazis could do their destruction. The city that was not supposed to exist was raised from the ruins by ordinary people. There was no mention of an uprising under the Soviet regime. It has been rubberized from history. This anniversary is especially painful in view of today's Soviet actions in Ukraine. I am sending a regular photo of the city instead of huge monuments and appeals. They are for politicians. But ordinary people bear the consequences of their actions.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Your last few sentences are very powerful that I've ever heard, especially, the last! Fav!
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise