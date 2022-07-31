Sign up
Photo 1899
Through the bars
It was raining all day Sunday so we went to the zoo. This is a female pin-tailed sandgrouse enjoying a light shower.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
4
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
31st July 2022 11:20am
View Info
View All
Public
View
bird
,
zoo
*lynn
ace
such a beautiful bird
August 1st, 2022
