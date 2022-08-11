A carousel

Previous
A bit of a random shot. But I just have saw it while it was in motion. Later, when I was better prepared to shoot, there were no people willing to play and the merry-go-round stood motionless.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
