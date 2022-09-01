Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1931
A darter on the blackthorn
I met it in a meadow by the river. You can also see the damage caused by drought here. Notice that the blackthorn, like most of our trees, has already shed its leaves.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2309
photos
240
followers
219
following
529% complete
View this month »
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
Latest from all albums
1927
318
1928
319
1929
320
1930
1931
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st September 2022 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
close-up
,
insect
,
drought
Wylie
ace
a beautiful sharp shot. I would have thought that these were blue berries if you hadn't have said!
September 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super close-up , such an ugly face !! and those fantastic wings - fav
September 2nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful macro, he’s an interesting looking fellow
September 2nd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's amazing!
September 2nd, 2022
Mariana Visser
what a great shot
September 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close