A darter on the blackthorn by haskar
Photo 1931

A darter on the blackthorn

I met it in a meadow by the river. You can also see the damage caused by drought here. Notice that the blackthorn, like most of our trees, has already shed its leaves.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

haskar

Wylie ace
a beautiful sharp shot. I would have thought that these were blue berries if you hadn't have said!
September 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super close-up , such an ugly face !! and those fantastic wings - fav
September 2nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful macro, he’s an interesting looking fellow
September 2nd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
That's amazing!
September 2nd, 2022  
Mariana Visser
what a great shot
September 2nd, 2022  
