The hummingbird hawk-moth by haskar
Photo 1936

The hummingbird hawk-moth

I caught it! I often saw this moth on tree trunks or in the form of a caterpillar. Sometimes moth flew quickly. But the first time it had stay for a long time and allowed its to take a few shots.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
