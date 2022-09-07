Previous
An autumn colours by haskar
Photo 1937

An autumn colours

The European Bladdernut against the cloudless sky. The weather is to change tonight. Maybe the rain will come eventually.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a perfect name for it
September 8th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully captured.
September 8th, 2022  
