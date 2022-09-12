Sign up
Photo 1942
A hard summer for nature
It is a sad sight. Diseases, drought and human neglect ...
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2322
photos
240
followers
222
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th September 2022 2:45pm
Tags
autumn
,
chestnut
Wylie
ace
beautiful pattern, colour DOF, fav
September 13th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really frightening to see what we have been talking about here in conservation circles for so many decades and now here it is
September 13th, 2022
Annie D
ace
gorgeous flecks of colour
September 13th, 2022
