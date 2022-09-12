Previous
A hard summer for nature by haskar
A hard summer for nature

It is a sad sight. Diseases, drought and human neglect ...
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

haskar

Wylie ace
beautiful pattern, colour DOF, fav
September 13th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really frightening to see what we have been talking about here in conservation circles for so many decades and now here it is
September 13th, 2022  
Annie D ace
gorgeous flecks of colour
September 13th, 2022  
