The bridge by haskar
Photo 1943

The bridge

The bridge over the Vistula River in Warsaw (Poland) has two levels. Trams run in downstairs and cars run in upstairs.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

haskar

Milanie ace
Love your tones here
September 14th, 2022  
