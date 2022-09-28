Previous
Next
The autumn carpet by haskar
Photo 1958

The autumn carpet

View from the bridge over the pond. BOB
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't nature wonderful! and I thought the scene was a collage you made!! Lovely colours against the dark blue water!
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise