Photo 1958
The autumn carpet
View from the bridge over the pond. BOB
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th September 2022 7:48am
leaf
pond
colour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't nature wonderful! and I thought the scene was a collage you made!! Lovely colours against the dark blue water!
September 28th, 2022
