Previous
Next
The light's prank by haskar
Photo 1959

The light's prank

I liked the way the setting sun illuminated this twig. I decided to take it in the backlight, adding a flare of sunlight in the trees in the background. And suddenly I saw how the rays of the sun were splitting on the leaves of these trees.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful backlight and rays.
September 29th, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
Super lighting .Which lens did you use .Fav
September 29th, 2022  
Heather ace
Love the fine streams of sunlight in the background (and the backlit leaves). A beautiful moment in nature nicely captured! Fav
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise