Photo 1959
The light's prank
I liked the way the setting sun illuminated this twig. I decided to take it in the backlight, adding a flare of sunlight in the trees in the background. And suddenly I saw how the rays of the sun were splitting on the leaves of these trees.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beautiful backlight and rays.
September 29th, 2022
Super lighting .Which lens did you use .Fav
September 29th, 2022
Love the fine streams of sunlight in the background (and the backlit leaves). A beautiful moment in nature nicely captured! Fav
September 29th, 2022
