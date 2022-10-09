Sign up
Photo 1969
Only three flies for dinner
I changed the white balance a bit to make it look darker. BoB
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2350
photos
241
followers
223
following
539% complete
View this month
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th October 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
spider
,
web
,
fly
,
close-up
