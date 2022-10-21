Previous
A beech tree in a pine forest by haskar
Photo 1981

A beech tree in a pine forest

I was absent on Friday. My mother is feeling better now and she has left the hospital.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

haskar

Mags ace
How lovely!
October 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
Good to hear your mum is feeling better. This image is beautiful in its simplicity. Fav
October 22nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Simply beautiful
October 22nd, 2022  
Heather ace
A lovely image with the vertical tree trunks of the pines as a backdrop to the outspread branches and yellow leaves of the beech tree. Fav (glad to hear that your mother is out of the hospital and feeling better)
October 22nd, 2022  
tony gig
Great shot...
October 22nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
I really like this—favourite—and very glad to hear your mother doing well
October 22nd, 2022  
