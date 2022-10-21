Sign up
Photo 1981
A beech tree in a pine forest
I was absent on Friday. My mother is feeling better now and she has left the hospital.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2368
photos
243
followers
224
following
Mags
ace
How lovely!
October 22nd, 2022
Dianne
Good to hear your mum is feeling better. This image is beautiful in its simplicity. Fav
October 22nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Simply beautiful
October 22nd, 2022
Heather
ace
A lovely image with the vertical tree trunks of the pines as a backdrop to the outspread branches and yellow leaves of the beech tree. Fav (glad to hear that your mother is out of the hospital and feeling better)
October 22nd, 2022
tony gig
Great shot...
October 22nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
I really like this—favourite—and very glad to hear your mother doing well
October 22nd, 2022
