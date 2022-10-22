Previous
Next
The black alder by haskar
Photo 1982

The black alder

In the wetland forest most of the trees have already lost their leaves. Only the alder still has leaves.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very dreamy capture.
October 22nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2022  
Heather ace
If it weren't for the yellows, this could be a spring capture too. There is a nice delicacy to this shot. Fav
October 22nd, 2022  
tony gig
Fabulous...
October 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise