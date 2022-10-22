Sign up
Photo 1982
The black alder
In the wetland forest most of the trees have already lost their leaves. Only the alder still has leaves.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
4
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1977
55
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
56
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd October 2022 12:00pm
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
forest
ace
Very dreamy capture.
October 22nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2022
Heather
ace
If it weren't for the yellows, this could be a spring capture too. There is a nice delicacy to this shot. Fav
October 22nd, 2022
tony gig
Fabulous...
October 22nd, 2022
