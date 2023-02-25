Sign up
Photo 2106
A beauty and judge.
Today I was at the exhibition of racial cats. The cats were very pretty. Still, I didn't like what people did to the cats. A cat is a living being!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
cat
cat
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I guess the cats are show cats and they might be used to being handled that way. I've never been to a cat or dog show, so I'm not sure what they do. This one looks like it's thinking, "Let's just get this over with!"
February 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
The cat is beautiful, but does look a bit apprehensive to me.
February 25th, 2023
Kartia
ace
I agree with all the above, beautiful cat, doesn't really look cheerful but I've never seen a cat show 🤷♀️ the picture tells the story well.
February 25th, 2023
