Previous
Next
A beauty and judge. by haskar
Photo 2106

A beauty and judge.

Today I was at the exhibition of racial cats. The cats were very pretty. Still, I didn't like what people did to the cats. A cat is a living being!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I guess the cats are show cats and they might be used to being handled that way. I've never been to a cat or dog show, so I'm not sure what they do. This one looks like it's thinking, "Let's just get this over with!"
February 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
The cat is beautiful, but does look a bit apprehensive to me.
February 25th, 2023  
Kartia ace
I agree with all the above, beautiful cat, doesn’t really look cheerful but I’ve never seen a cat show 🤷‍♀️ the picture tells the story well.
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise