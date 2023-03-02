Previous
Specter underground passage by haskar
Photo 2111

Specter underground passage

It's a very strange place. Water kept pouring out of this underpass and caused many damageds The authorities decided to fill the place and stopped taking care of it. That was many years ago. The underpass is still there and scary!
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice pov and light
March 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
spooky!
March 2nd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
You captured the ikkyness of this very well.
March 2nd, 2023  
