The return of winter by haskar
The return of winter

Spring is hiding somewhere. It's cold and gloomy. Sometimes it snows, but the temperature is around freezing. I noticed this old chestnut leaf. It's so beautifully bent and covered with snow.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Dawn ace
A nice detailed image
March 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! no, but beautifully portrayed! I love the curl of the dried chestnut leaf with the snow and small hailstones clinging to the contours of the leaf! fav
March 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A poetic capture. Fav
March 6th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Rats!! Oh well. You got a beautiful picture from it. It will be spring soon
March 6th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous natural still life find.
March 6th, 2023  
