Photo 2115
The return of winter
Spring is hiding somewhere. It's cold and gloomy. Sometimes it snows, but the temperature is around freezing. I noticed this old chestnut leaf. It's so beautifully bent and covered with snow.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2540
photos
245
followers
221
following
579% complete
View this month »
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
Latest from all albums
2109
350
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th March 2023 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
close-up
,
textures
Dawn
ace
A nice detailed image
March 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! no, but beautifully portrayed! I love the curl of the dried chestnut leaf with the snow and small hailstones clinging to the contours of the leaf! fav
March 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A poetic capture. Fav
March 6th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Rats!! Oh well. You got a beautiful picture from it. It will be spring soon
March 6th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous natural still life find.
March 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
