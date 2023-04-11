Previous
Young cones by haskar
Photo 2150

Young cones

Today, while walking, I noticed the buds of new cones on the thuja. There were very small droplets at the end of each stamen. Dew, or maybe tree sap?
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
April 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderful dof
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
