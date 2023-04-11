Sign up
Photo 2150
Young cones
Today, while walking, I noticed the buds of new cones on the thuja. There were very small droplets at the end of each stamen. Dew, or maybe tree sap?
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th April 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cone
,
close-up
,
spting
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
April 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful dof
April 11th, 2023
