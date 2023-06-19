Sign up
Previous
Photo 2219
A staircase
Taken on Sunday at the old villa
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2687
photos
248
followers
225
following
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th June 2023 1:16pm
Public
b&w
,
old
,
architecture
,
staircase
Brian
ace
Ooh! I wonder if the house is haunted? lol
June 20th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
I had the same feeling immediately of a haunted house - fabulous shot
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait!
June 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
It looks quite spooky
June 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Wonderful. The cpia processing just adds to the drama of this photo.
June 20th, 2023
