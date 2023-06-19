Previous
A staircase by haskar
A staircase

Taken on Sunday at the old villa
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
Brian ace
Ooh! I wonder if the house is haunted? lol
June 20th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
I had the same feeling immediately of a haunted house - fabulous shot
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous portrait!
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks quite spooky
June 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Wonderful. The cpia processing just adds to the drama of this photo.
June 20th, 2023  
