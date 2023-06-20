Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2220
Crownvetch in bloom
We have high heat combined with torrential thunderstorms. So I was hot and I entered the bus with air conditioning. The result was pain in the right shoulder. In fact, I couldn't move my arm for two days. But luckily it's passed.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2688
photos
248
followers
225
following
608% complete
View this month »
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th June 2023 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
summer
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
gorgeous colour and focus - love the leaves behind the blooms
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely vetch flower and delicate leaves!
June 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close