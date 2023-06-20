Previous
Crownvetch in bloom by haskar
Crownvetch in bloom

We have high heat combined with torrential thunderstorms. So I was hot and I entered the bus with air conditioning. The result was pain in the right shoulder. In fact, I couldn't move my arm for two days. But luckily it's passed.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
gorgeous colour and focus - love the leaves behind the blooms
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely vetch flower and delicate leaves!
June 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023  
