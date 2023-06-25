Sign up
Photo 2225
Photo 2225
Roses
Every time I go to the garden, I promise myself that I will not photograph roses. I already have their so many. But as always, I break my promise, because how can you resist...
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
5
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2695
photos
249
followers
225
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th June 2023 5:00pm
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
summer
Korcsog Károly
ace
Really very beautiful!
June 25th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous!
June 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! The petals are amazing. Such a beautiful capture.
June 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Has the look of a beautiful painting!
June 25th, 2023
365 Project
close