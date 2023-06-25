Previous
Roses by haskar
Photo 2225

Roses

Every time I go to the garden, I promise myself that I will not photograph roses. I already have their so many. But as always, I break my promise, because how can you resist...
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Korcsog Károly ace
Really very beautiful!
June 25th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous!
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! The petals are amazing. Such a beautiful capture.
June 25th, 2023  
Barb ace
Has the look of a beautiful painting!
June 25th, 2023  
