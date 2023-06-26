Sign up
Photo 2226
the fruit of blueberry
Berry season has begun in the forests. But no one collects them. Now blueberries are grown on farms, which is more profitable. But the forest berry is much tastier.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
fruit
,
close-up
,
summer
Heather
ace
Beautiful colours and dof! As children we would pick wild blueberries, and yes, they were so delicious! Fav
June 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Magical capture and so dreamy.
June 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
June 26th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
I love the forest bilberry. Beautiful image.
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful dof
June 26th, 2023
365 Project
close