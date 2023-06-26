Previous
the fruit of blueberry by haskar
Photo 2226

the fruit of blueberry

Berry season has begun in the forests. But no one collects them. Now blueberries are grown on farms, which is more profitable. But the forest berry is much tastier.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Heather
Beautiful colours and dof! As children we would pick wild blueberries, and yes, they were so delicious! Fav
June 26th, 2023  
Mags
Magical capture and so dreamy.
June 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Very nice
June 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer
I love the forest bilberry. Beautiful image.
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie
Wonderful dof
June 26th, 2023  
