The hollyhock after rain by haskar
The hollyhock after rain

We had a beautiful downpour this morning. I quickly got up and wanted to take a few shots of the city in the rain. But by the time I left, the rain had stopped. I had a few drops of rain left for consolation.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
So pretty! Reminds me of my grandmother's garden.
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
You have such a good eye! The delicate colors and scallops on the edge of the petals and the sprinkle of water drops are just breathtaking.
June 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Ditto about reminder of old style cottage gardens. Lovely shot
June 27th, 2023  
