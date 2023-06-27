Sign up
Photo 2227
Photo 2227
The hollyhock after rain
We had a beautiful downpour this morning. I quickly got up and wanted to take a few shots of the city in the rain. But by the time I left, the rain had stopped. I had a few drops of rain left for consolation.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2697
photos
249
followers
225
following
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
77
2222
2223
78
2224
2225
2226
2227
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th June 2023 9:10am
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
raindrops
Mags
ace
So pretty! Reminds me of my grandmother's garden.
June 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
You have such a good eye! The delicate colors and scallops on the edge of the petals and the sprinkle of water drops are just breathtaking.
June 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Ditto about reminder of old style cottage gardens. Lovely shot
June 27th, 2023
