Previous
Drought by haskar
Photo 2245

Drought

We have a huge drought. It hasn't rained in a long time and it's very hot. Even trees lose their leaves. They have such beautiful colors but it's a sad sight.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Yes very concerning about the droughts. But you certainly created something beautiful. Fav
July 15th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Very familiar. Love the colours
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise