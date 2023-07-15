Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2245
Drought
We have a huge drought. It hasn't rained in a long time and it's very hot. Even trees lose their leaves. They have such beautiful colors but it's a sad sight.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2718
photos
248
followers
224
following
615% complete
View this month »
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
Latest from all albums
81
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th July 2023 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
drought
,
colour
Christine Sztukowski
Yes very concerning about the droughts. But you certainly created something beautiful. Fav
July 15th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Very familiar. Love the colours
July 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close